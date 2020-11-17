Navigating the holidays & Alzheimer’s in the COVID-19 era

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With COVID-19 surging across the country, families are weighing concerns about the safety of traveling and gathering with the desire to spend time with friends and relatives, so a team of Alzheimer’s Association care consultants created a guide of tips and things to consider for families caring for elders during this historic holiday season.

Start now to plan and prepare for the holidays

Discuss: Schedule a family Zoom or FaceTime to talk about upcoming holiday celebrations and visiting a loved one with dementia. If there is a family member serving as the primary caregiver for the loved one, be sure to include them in the discussion.

Consult: Check the CDC website for COVID-19 guidelines on visits with individuals deemed higher risk/vulnerable.

Consider: Think about what is best for the person with dementia and assess risks of various options for family gatherings and in-person visits.

Decide: Reach a consensus among family members and make a decision for the holidays that everyone supports.

Plan: Map out how you’ll celebrate the season and divide up responsibilities and assignments to make it happen.

Planning for virtual holiday celebrations

Start right away to create an enjoyable and meaningful holiday season by utilizing technology and Zoom/Facebook offerings to bring the family together.

Find out the current device being used by the person with the disease and their caregiver. It may be necessary for the family to consider purchasing a new, updated device to make viewing and participation in virtual activities more enjoyable. (Note this could be a joint family holiday gift for the loved one.)

To ensure the person with the disease and their caregiver are able to participate in virtual events, arrange for training. For instance, seniorplanet.org is a nonprofit that offers free videos and classes for seniors to learn technology.

Identify one or two family members who can serve as the point persons to coordinate the details and logistics of the various virtual offerings.

Create a line-up of fun, entertaining, and emotional video programs throughout the season such as cooking favorite dishes together virtually in the days leading up to the holiday, synchronizing a virtual watch party of a cherished holiday movie via an online streaming service, or introduce new holiday traditions virtually, such as Couch Caroling, Gingerbread House Construction Competition, etc.

Planning for a safe visit

Check the CDC website for the latest COVID-19 guidelines on visits with individuals deemed higher risk/vulnerable.

Avoid or minimize any type of travel for the person with dementia during this busy travel season. Even car trips present risks, such as rest stops and restaurants.

Restrict the number of individuals who will visit during the holidays. Visitors must fully commit to adhering to the guidelines—pre visit and during the visit—such as quarantining for the appropriate time period prior to the visit, wearing a mask and maintaining safe social distancing during the visit, etc.

Make sure your loved one with dementia wears a mask when visitors are in the home. If they refuse or are unable to wear a mask, maintain social distance in a well-ventilated area and ensure everyone else is wearing a mask.

Consider having one family member be the official holiday helper for your loved one with dementia. This should be someone who practices social distancing on a regular basis and is able to commit fully to the necessary safety precautions. If another relative serves as the loved one’s primary caregiver, the official holiday helper could provide much needed assistance and respite for them.

Communicating about holiday plans

If the person has early stage dementia, inform them of changes early and repeat as necessary to help them adjust.

If the person is in the middle to late stages, it may be more appropriate to address the new plans as they happen to avoid unnecessary confusion and stress.

Keep in mind that for someone with advanced dementia, it is not necessary to talk about the pandemic. Instead, simply remind them that there is a flu bug going around. Therefore, masks will be worn, or some visitors will not be coming as in previous years.

Making the holidays meaningful for a loved one in a long-term care community

Check into the policies for visiting on the specific holidays.

If you need to sign up for visits on the holidays, be sure to do that as soon as possible.

Inquire about the community’s plans for the holiday season, such as festive activities and decorations.

Ask if presents or food items can be sent to residents.

Find out whether there are audio-visual capabilities in your loved one’s room or whether they have access to community equipment. Then consider sending them a mobile tablet and/or small CD player as well as holiday song lists or classic movies.

How to support a caregiver you won’t be seeing over the holidays

Be in touch with the caregiver on a regular basis—at a time that works best for them and allows enough time to talk.

Talk with a caregiver about what they need and how you can support them; and even help to develop a specific list. Share the list with others in the family.

Find out if there are specific tasks that can be taken off their plate—gift buying, Christmas cards, etc.

Depending on how far away you live, consider going to the home for a day and doing outside tasks—yard work, home repairs, putting up outside holiday decorations.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering several classes during the 2020 holiday season to help individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers navigate the season a little easier.

Download the file below to learn more.