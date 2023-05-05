OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City has been selected by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) as one of 15 locations for the 2023 Navy Week program.

Navy Week is set to kick off June 26th – July 2nd with Sailors from across the fleet set to take part in the service’s signature outreach program. Oklahoma City Navy Week will give the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its Sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.

The Navy is returning to Oklahoma City following its last Navy Week which was held in 2019.

“We are excited to bring the Navy Week program to Oklahoma City,” said NAVCO’s director, Cmdr. Anthony Falvo. “Seapower and America’s Navy are more important now than ever before. The U.S. Navy remains our nation’s most powerful instrument of military influence and Navy Weeks allow us to showcase how the Navy serves America at sea, in the air, and ashore.”

Image courtesy U.S. Navy

Oklahoma City Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that will include:

Senior Navy Leaders – Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Oklahoma City and the surrounding area.

Navy Band Southeast – Performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians.

Navy Expeditionary Combat Command – Educational STEM presentations and fitness demonstrations by technicians, medics, and divers.

U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command – Educational presentation on the importance of atmospheric and oceanographic science and the overall value of STEM education to the Navy.

Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Oklahoma City and the Navy.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group – Educational presentations, community service projects and static displays.

Navy Week outreach events will range from corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and youth engagements.

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.

For more information on 2023 Navy Weeks, visit outreach.navy.mil.