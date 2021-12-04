Naysayers Motorcycle Toy Parade in Midwest City to bring gifts to children in need

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The 42nd annual Naysayers Motorcycle Toy Parade will bring Christmas spirit, tough-looking bikes and toys for children in need to Midwest City on Sunday.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at Regional Park on the corner of Reno and Douglas Avenue.

The parade featured over 300 motorcycles last year, and is expected to have a record turnout this year.

Bikers will have unwrapped toys for kids in need.

“The parade route will be south on Douglas at Reno to Southeast 29th Street, west on 29th to Air Depot, north on Air Depot to Reno and back to Regional Park on Reno,” a parade news release states.

