OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — NBA Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass says the league is “looking into” allegations against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, according to an ‘X’ post from Shams Charania, Senior NBA Insider with the Athletic.

Image from Shams Charania ‘X’ account

The allegations stem from a post that has been circulating social media, claiming Giddey was having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Giddey was asked about the accusations on Friday during media availability at practice today, saying he understood the question, but didn’t have a comment.

The Thunder PR team told News 4 that the 21-year-old Australian guard will be available to play in the Thunder’s upcoming home game against the 76ers on Saturday.