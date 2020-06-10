NBA player donates $25,000 to Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An NBA player and Oklahoma native is giving back to the community and those in need.

Philadelphia 76ers guard and Edmond native Josh Richardson has donated $25,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“These uncertain times have really reinforced how important family and community is. Oklahoma will always be home for me and I’m fortunate to be in the position to give back to my hometown and the community that raised me,” Richardson said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Regional Food Bank’s network have distributed millions of meals.

In April, the organization distributed 6.2 million pounds of food, which is 1.5 million pounds more than the average month.

“We love to see Oklahomans helping Oklahomans,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “Thanks to Josh’s donation, we will be able to provide 100,000 meals to Oklahomans who are living with food insecurity during these difficult times.”

Richardson, a 2011 graduate of Edmond Santa Fe High School, earned first-team all-conference honors at the University of Tennessee in 2015 before being selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.