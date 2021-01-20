NBC regular programming moved due to inauguration coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, NBC regular programming will be changed.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on KFOR, NBC coverage of inauguration activities will preempt normal programming.

Rachael Ray will be shown on KAUT from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Days of Our Lives will not be shown at all on Wednesday. NBC says fans will not be missing the episode.

The Drew Barrymore Show can be seen on KAUT from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, there will be inauguration coverage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by Chicago PD. Viewers will not be missing any episodes of Chicago Med or Chicago Fire.

