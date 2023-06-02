OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s day 2 of the Women’s College World Series and fans are just as excited as the first day. The University of Oklahoma won against Stanford 2-0 on Thursday. Oklahoma State University lost against Florida State after a rain delay. Four out of state teams played on Friday and fans say they’re happy to be back in the state for another series.

“I’ve been watching for years. And this year this is my birthday present from my son to bring me down for some games,” said Tom Katara, a Washington fan.

Out of state fans are traveling from all over.

Women’s College World Series. Image KFOR.

“We actually came from California to support Utah. Our cousin plays second base for the Utes, so we’re really excited to be here,” said Kirstie Bender, a Utah fan.

What’s meant to be a packed week, comes with some rain in the forecast. Though, fans aren’t letting that affect the fun.

“Oh, I don’t know. Oklahoma city treats us well. So, so far, the hospitality is great. If we could just work on the weather, that’d be perfect. So it’s beautiful here. I love it,” said Jodi Jacques, Utah fan.

The NCAA has rules set in the event of bad weather.

No game will be skipped.

If a game is delayed and resumed the same day, fans must present the ticket to re enter.

If the game starts then moves to a new date, tickets will be updated.

All games will be played with no refunds.

Inclement Weather Policy for WCWS. Image KFOR.

Although there is a potential for more rain delays during the rest of the series, fans say they’re excited to be back in Oklahoma City.

“Growing up, playing softball and being a softball fan, I’ve only ever known that the world series was in Oklahoma City. I think it’s really cool that it stays in one place,” said Bender.

“We were here last night when it got rained out. But it’s our first time being at the world series,” said Parker and Georgia, Washington fans.

Thursday morning, there was a rumor on social media that the Series would be leaving Oklahoma City. The visitor’s bureau says there is a contract with Hall of Fame Stadium and the NCAA to host the Series in OKC until at least 2035.

Stanford plays Alabama at 6 PM CST. OSU plays Utah at 8:30 PM CST.