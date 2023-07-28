OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Historic real estate on the northeast side of Oklahoma City will now one day become the city’s newest nature preserve.

According to the announcement, the area will be located near Northeast 50th and Lincoln is a 133-acre wooded area called red ridge.

The piece of real estate is currently owned by the Oklahoma Land Commission. On Thursday, the Kirkpatrick Family Fund won an $11 million bid to purchase the tract of land.

The Foundation says they plan to make it an urban study center and nature preserve.

“We look forward to working with experts, advisors, and neighbors to refine and implement our plans for this historic Oklahoma City property,” Louisa McCune, executive director of Kirkpatrick Foundation, said.

Learn more at RedRidgeOKC.org.