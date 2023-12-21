OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Nearly 200 hundred metro families have been threatened with losing their homes just days before Christmas.

Advocates said Oklahoma has one of the shortest windows when it comes to eviction cases. Right now, tenants only get a five day notice before their eviction hearing.

Advocates with Shelterwell, a group that helps tenants and landlords find stability, said the high number of people getting kicked out of their homes continues to grow.

“There’s no one else for people to go,” said Brad Senters, director of eviction prevention.

190 new eviction cases were heard in just Oklahoma County.

“About 90% of the cases that are set today were filled a week ago,” said Senters. “About 60% are woman, about 70% are families.”

Senters said giving people an eviction notice just five days before seeing a judge isn’t enough time.

“We’ve talked to other programs around the country, generally, it’s at least 15 days, three weeks, in some places it’s a month,” explained Senters.

Tenant Marco Ponce agreed.

“We’re not getting help, there’s no help,” said Ponce, who was facing eviction.

Ponce was just one of many fighting to keep his home before the holidays.

“This destroyed our Christmas,” said Ponce.

Many tenants told News 4 they believe the evictions stem from lack of communication with their landlords.

“Landlords have help, landlords got everything under control but we’re getting the bottom of the barrel,” stated Ponce.

“They’re all about their money, they don’t care,” said Deliah Mcvay, who was facing eviction.

Advocates said until the state gets more affordable housing, those evicted will continue to face homelessness.

“People experiencing homelessness will continue to grow until we go upstream and curve evictions,” added Senters.

Shelterwell said the first set of hearings after Christmas will see around 300 cases