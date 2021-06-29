UPDATE: Power restored in Norman after nearly 2,000 outages

UPDATE: OG&E has restored power to its nearly 2,000 customers who lost power because of weather Tuesday night.

Original Story

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Nearly 2,000 OG&E customers in Norman are without power.

The OG&E System Watch page shows that 1,965 Norman customers do not have power.

The cause of the outage appears to be weather related, said Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for the Norman Police Department.

“We’ve been asked to block traffic while [OG&E] crews repair the utility poles,” Jensen said.

KFOR reached out to OG&E but has not yet heard back.