Nearly $20,000 in bikes stolen from Oklahoma shop

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – Nearly $20,000 worth of bicycles were stolen from a bike shop in The Village early Wednesday.

The Bike Lab manager, Jeremy Houchin, says he was woken up around 4 a.m. to alarms going off at the store.

“The alarm was going off. Glass break, which is not normal,” said Houchin.

Houchin says he only lives about two minutes away and immediately drove to the store, but by the time he got there, the damage had been done.

“I knew immediately right away one bike that was taken,” said Houchin.

The alleged thieves busted out the glass in the front doors and walked right in. Houchin says they took two bikes.

“Two total bikes were taken. One a very high end, special build type thing, so you’ll definitely notice in the city if you see it,” he said.

One of the two stolen was worth $13,000. Houchin says it’s a rose gold-colored Aethos bike.

“It’s kind of a rose gold, chameleon color, so it’s very recognizable,” he said.

The Village police say they don’t have much to go on because the store didn’t have any surveillance cameras.

Houchin says after the break-in, the store will improve its security measures.

“We’ve taken measures to put bars along the windows to where you can’t get bikes through the windows, but not the doors…We’ll put bars on the doors now. We’ll get some cameras,” said Houchin.

If you have any information about the break-in or know where the bikes might be, contact The Village police.