OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Citizenship was granted to multiple people during a naturalization ceremony in downtown Oklahoma City Friday morning.

Almost 30 people became U.S. citizens inside John w. Rex Elementary School and all of them expressed nothing but excitement after the ceremony.

“I’m happy to become a U.S. citizen,” said a husband who was granted citizenship with his wife Mitra Afza and their oldest son as they came from Iran. “I love the people and this country.”

Mitra Afza, husband and son at naturalization ceremony in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

“It means a lot. This is the country that gave me family. This is where I have my kids,” said a woman granted citizenship from Senegal in west Africa. “This is where I got married. This is the country where I have my degree.”

These were just some of the 29 people granted citizenship to the U.S.

“It’s been a long journey,” the woman from Senegal said.

She said it took her about a decade to get to this point. She’s also been in the U.S. since she was 17.

“I have a beautiful family here,” she said. “It’s been a long journey, I’m very excited today to finally become a United States citizen.”

“I’m happy, today my citizenship and my family,” Mitra Afza said.

“It was a very long journey. It was a very hard journey,” Afza’s son said. “Everybody has their own journey. It’s hard. Everybody’s proud of that journey.”

That journey led them all to a gym inside John Rex elementary to say the oath of allegiance to the country. Soon after, by a judge’s order, they all became citizens of the U.S.

“You are all now citizens of the United States,” the judge said. “I think they deserve a round of applause.”

“For freedom. A life here is easy. For everything,” Afza said.

“It’s a long journey, it’s stressful, but it’s worth it. Today is a very special day,” the woman from Senegal said.

The ceremony was held in front of students at the school and family members of those seeking citizenship. The school’s choir performed as well.