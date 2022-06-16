OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying a suspect seen on video burglarizing dozens of vehicles.

The car break-ins occurred Monday evening at a collision repair center near SE 89th and I-35.

The suspect hopped a fence onto repair center property, broke into nearly 30 vehicles, rummaged through them and stole several items.

The man spent nearly an hour burglarizing the vehicles. He is seen in surveillance footage sneaking from vehicle to vehicle. When he was finished, he leapt over the fence again and casually walked away.

Please call the Oklahoma City Police Department, (405) 297-1000, if you have information on the suspect.