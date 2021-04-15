Nearly $4,000 worth of fragrances stolen from Oklahoma City store; police searching for 2 suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for two suspected thieves who allegedly walked out of a store with thousands of dollars worth of fragrances.

Two men allegedly stole fragrances with a combined value of nearly $4,000 from the Ulta on Memorial Road on Sunday.

Two men who are suspected of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of fragrances from the Ulta on Memorial in Oklahoma City.

They were seen leaving the stores parking lot in a blue car with damage on the driver’s side.

The vehicle the suspects are believed to have driven away in.

Police are also investigating a similar theft that occurred earlier that day.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information about the suspects.