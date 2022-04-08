OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular event is coming back to Oklahoma City to help you celebrate that special someone in your life.

The Starlight Supper is coming back to Kerr Park on Thursday, May 26 for an outdoor picnic under the stars.

Guests will bring their best blankets, pillows, and lawn chairs to enjoy a curated picnic featuring some of the city’s premier chefs.

In addition to a delicious dinner, guests will be treated to a live performance by jazz quartet Spunk Adams & Friends.

Each picnic-for-two box will include five savory dishes, dessert, wine, and everything you need for a perfect picnic. The boxes will feature food from Bar Cicchetti, City +State, Harvey Bakery, Rococo, Spark, and Yuzo Sushi Tapas.

“Starlight Supper provides the community with a unique dining experience that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Jane Jenkins, President and CEO of Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. “Downtown is home to many of OKC’s best restaurants, and this year, we are excited to showcase three new concepts at our picnic: City & State, Harvey Bakery, and Spark.”

Tickets for the event have historically sold out in less than an hour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.