Need a job? Career & Resource Fair coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community leaders have gathered major employers and service providers in the metro for a career fair to help those in need of a job.
The Ward 7 Career and Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Douglass High School’s Moses F. Miller Stadium, located at 900 N. Martin Luther King Ave.
“This event will highlight the many job opportunities within Ward 7 while connecting residents to all the resources that are available within our organization and many others,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “It’s a good opportunity to see how you can further your career, maximize your earning opportunities and be sure you’re getting the most from your local government and other service providers.”
Participating employers include:
- Oklahoma City Fire Department
- Oklahoma City Police Department
- Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation
- Oklahoma City Utilities Department
- Oklahoma City Public Works
- EMBARK
- Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens
- Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City
- RIVERSPORT OKC
- Oklahoma City Public Schools
- Remington Park Racing & Casino
- Science Museum Oklahoma
- Index Energy
Organizers say there will be several businesses and agencies on hand to help participants with resources to help them move forward.