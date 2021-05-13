Need a job? Career & Resource Fair coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community leaders have gathered major employers and service providers in the metro for a career fair to help those in need of a job.

The Ward 7 Career and Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Douglass High School’s Moses F. Miller Stadium, located at 900 N. Martin Luther King Ave.

“This event will highlight the many job opportunities within Ward 7 while connecting residents to all the resources that are available within our organization and many others,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “It’s a good opportunity to see how you can further your career, maximize your earning opportunities and be sure you’re getting the most from your local government and other service providers.”

Participating employers include:

Oklahoma City Fire Department

Oklahoma City Police Department

Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation

Oklahoma City Utilities Department

Oklahoma City Public Works

EMBARK

Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City

RIVERSPORT OKC

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Remington Park Racing & Casino

Science Museum Oklahoma

Index Energy

Organizers say there will be several businesses and agencies on hand to help participants with resources to help them move forward.