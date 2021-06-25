Need a job? OU hosting on-campus hospitality job fair

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, the University of Oklahoma is hiring.

The University of Oklahoma Operations Division is hosting an on-campus hospitality job fair on Wednesday, June 30.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., interested applicants can head to the Jim Thorpe Multi-Cultural Center, located at 1620 Asp Ave. in Norman.

Organizers say University Operations staff will be available to interview interested candidates for open positions in OU Food Services and Housing Operations- Housekeeping and Maintenance.

Officials say all positions have competitive pay and are eligible for full OU benefits.

Free parking is available just east of the multi-cultural center.

For a full list of jobs, visit OU’s website.

