Need a vacation? New airline offering nonstop flights out of Oklahoma City for $39

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of vacation, a new airline announced that it will provide nonstop service from Oklahoma City to popular destinations across the country.

Breeze Airways, a new U.S. carrier form JetBlue founder David Neeleman, announced nonstop service from Oklahoma City to Tampa, New Orleans, and San Antonio.

“We are excited to announce that Breeze has selected OKC and the Greater Oklahoma City area as one of its first markets,” said Airports Director Mark Kranenburg. “The markets Breeze has chosen for OKC are three of our top ten unserved markets.”

Flights are on sale now online, beginning at just $39 one way. Organizers say there are no change or cancellation fees.

Guests can change or cancel a flight up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure without penalty. Unused funds from changes and cancellations are automatically saved in the Guest’s Breeze account and do not expire for 24 months.

The first flight out of Oklahoma City will be to Tampa, Florida on July 1, followed by San Antonio and New Orleans on July 15.

For more information, visit Breeze Airways’ website.