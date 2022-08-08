OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of Oklahoma high schoolers prepare for college, many are searching for ways to pay for tuition.

Recently, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education compiled a list of employers that offer tuition assistance for employees studying at Oklahoma colleges and universities.

Organizers say many businesses, organizations, and agencies across Oklahoma provide financial benefits to help employees pay for higher education.

Some of those benefits include tuition assistance or reimbursement, payment or reimbursement for licensing courses, matched contributions to employer-sponsored 529 college savings plans, and student loan repayment assistance.

“Public higher education continues engaging public, private and nonprofit partners in the business community to strengthen Oklahoma’s pipeline of educated, high quality workers,” said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett. “We invite companies that offer a tuition assistance benefit for employees to complete the survey and join the list of businesses featured in our website network.”

A list of businesses that offer some of these benefits is located online.