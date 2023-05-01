OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of legal advice, you can have your questions answered for free.

Oklahoma lawyers are providing free legal advice as part of the ‘Ask A Lawyer 2023’ event.

To take part, Oklahomans should call (405) 429-4290 or (918) 340-5297 on Monday, May 1.

Lawyers will be answering the calls from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most frequently asked questions are expected to be on the topics of estate planning, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, child custody, child visitation, Social Security, immigration, and small claims court.