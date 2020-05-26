OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma man who officials say is responsible for a fiery wreck that claimed the life of another man.

On Dec. 10, 2019, emergency crews were called to a rollover accident on East Lake Stanley Draper Dr. in Oklahoma City.

Court documents say 18-year-old Lukas Grimm was driving the truck at a high rate of speed on the roadway when he allegedly tried to pass another vehicle on the shoulder.

When he tried to get back into the correct lane of traffic, he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

Once the vehicle came to rest, it caught fire.

Investigators say 18-year-old Cherokee Hale was riding in the front passenger’s seat of the truck and was partially ejected in the crash.

He later died from his injuries.

Nearly six months after the accident, officials say Grimm has been charged with one count of negligent homicide.