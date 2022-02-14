LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was shot and killed Saturday in Lexington, and the victim’s wife has been locked up along with another suspect, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

A murder investigation into the death of 46-year-old Rayburn Phillips is underway in rural Cleveland County.

His wife, 48-year-old April Phillips and another woman, 35-year-old Katherine Henderson, have been arrested and booked into the Cleveland County jail on charges related to the incident.

April Phillips and Katherine Henderson

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, a call requesting an ambulance came in Saturday from Henderson who told dispatch Phillips was shot in the abdomen.

When deputies and ambulances arrived, Phillips had a gunshot wound to his chest. They rushed him to Purcell Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s just a terrible thing that happened and I don’t know why,” said James Williams, a neighbor just down the road from where the shooting happened. “I’m just surprised. Usually out here it’s pretty quiet.”

Williams said he and his wife heard sirens coming down their street early Saturday morning.

At first, he said they didn’t think much of it, since they hear sirens often with the prison being down the street and some older folks that live in the area.

That was until Monday morning when he was shocked to find out their neighbor was shot and killed in a home next door. Williams said he knew the victim well.

“Met him through his daughter, found out who they were,” Williams said. “He comes over every now and then just to sit over and have a drink or something like that.”

Williams also said Phillips used to ride four wheelers over to his home and they would chat. He said Phillips owned a construction company, and they would talk business.

“I do know them just casually and was considering, you know, stuff to go into business with them,” Williams said.

Williams added that it was a shocking scenario for several neighbors he said are a close-knit group.

“We all know each other,” Williams said. “Most of our neighbors all know who we are, and we know who they are.”

Investigators have not said anything about the moments leading up to the shooting and have not said how Henderson knows the victim or his wife.