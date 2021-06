OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling twin blazes at two neighboring homes in the southwest part of the city.

Firefighters are in the 500 block of Southwest 158th Terrace, fighting the house fires.

The fire began in a home and then spread to a neighboring residence.

Firefighters and community members in an Oklahoma City neighborhood where two homes caught on fire.

A resident from the first home made it out safely.

Information has not yet been provided on what ignited the fire. A pet was unconscious but revived.