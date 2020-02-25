Neighbors concerned after dogs abandoned outside Cleveland County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - Neighbors say a homeowner abandoned about a dozen dogs just outside Norman a month ago.

"It's cruel. They're trapped in there with everything that they do, and nothing should ever have to go through that," neighbor Gary Steelman said.

With a sign saying "free dogs," several dogs are behind a wire fence, a couple of the dogs are running loose, and one even gave birth a few nights ago.

"There's been two dogs out, and they chased us into our house, and I had to use a pole to scare them away," neighbor Larry McQueen said. "They've been eating my cat's cat food."

Neighbors also say someone has been attacked and bitten by one of the dogs.

People have been trying to keep the animals from starving to death.

"I pulled up in a red truck, threw a chicken over the fence and just left," Steelman said.

Neighbors say they've called authorities several times.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says the county doesn't have an animal welfare service. They also say because of trespassing laws, it's a tricky legal situation.

They sent us this statement:

"The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has checked on the dogs on Wildfire Drive on more than one occasion, and investigators are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if there is a criminally prosecutable crime that would allow us to take further action."

Neighbors say they just want something done soon.

"I hope they can remove all these dogs, because they bark constantly at night, and we can't even fall asleep," McQueen said.

"Most of them seem like they could be decent dogs at some point," Steelman said.