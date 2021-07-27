Neighbors describe search for Oklahoma armed robbery suspect as police continue to pursue

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a restaurant early Tuesday morning.

“They were putting the speakers on, telling him to come out,” said Susan Major who lives nearby.

It was a frightening morning for Major and her neighbors who live at the Jasper Gardens Apartments near 23rd and Rockwell.

Bethany police there for hours, trying to track down an accused armed robber.

“I was scared, because I was there by myself,” said Major.

It all started around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, at a nearby Little Caesars restaurant.

The front door shot out, and the manager inside at the time told police a man robbed the store.

That man identified by police as Terrence Shaw.

“We did find bullet fragments all around the victim that was at the store,” said Bethany Chief of Police, John Reid.

Police say at the time of the robbery Shaw was wearing a robe and gas mask.

Terrence Shaw

He shed them quickly, as he ran to the nearby apartments.

“An officer did locate a robe and a gas mask along the route from the Little Caesars down here, to this apartment complex and also found a trail of money,” said Chief Reid.

After talking with neighbors, police believed Shaw was inside one of the units.

They got a warrant and called in the Oklahoma County SWAT Team for backup.

Police say they had to evacuate upwards of 10 residents for safety.

“Well, I hope they don’t start shooting through the windows … I will be scared then!” said Major.

When officers entered the apartment, Shaw wasn’t there.

At last check, Shaw remains on the run.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say he could be wearing red pants, and a red shirt. Contact Bethany PD, or the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office if you know anything.