Neighbors describe terrifying details of the double homicide in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Neighbors described terrifying details Thursday about the double homicide at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex Wednesday.

One woman has been taken to jail after police said two men were murdered at the Arden Park Apartments near Hefner Road and Western Avenue Wednesday evening. The woman that was arrested is the victim’s 23-year-old sister.

Police said it is still too soon in the investigation to know exactly what took place. Neighbors who were right next to where everything happened said it all started as some commotion outside. When they went to see what it was, they said gunshots rang out.

“It was pretty crazy just hearing the gunshots,” said Mario Castillo, a neighbor that lives right next to where a man was shot and killed. “I mean, easily hearing it like right on the front porch.”

The murders have still left neighbors in shock one day later, especially Castillo, who said the shooting of one man happened right outside his front door.

“Definitely it’s a reality check,” he said. “I’m trying not to let it affect me.”

Oklahoma City police said an altercation between multiple people at an apartment there led to gunfire.

“Then I hear what sounds like a gunshot and so I don’t play games. I’m like, ‘Let’s go inside,’” Castillo said.

Elizette Ferreira being taken in for questioning.

Checking on the noise, Castillo told KFOR he saw one guy chasing another guy outside his window. He said one guy appeared to have been shot and one of them was carrying a gun.

“On my front porch right here all you hear is almost ten shots,” he said.

Another neighbor who spoke to KFOR off camera showed the damage inside his own apartment bathroom. A bullet flew through his mirror and into the wall right next to his bedroom. Castillo called 911. Just steps from his front door, he saw a body.

“I looked to the right of my door, opened it and there’s a dead guy right here,” Castillo said.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City police said that person wasn’t the only one killed.

“When officers arrived, they located two deceased males, one outside, one inside an apartment,” Quirk said.

Both 26-year-old Alex Garcia and 20-year-old Eddie Ferreira were dead on the scene. Eddie’s 23-year-old sister Elizette Ferreira was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder Thursday. KFOR’s cameras captured her being taken into a police vehicle for questioning Wednesday evening after the deadly incident. Her legs and hands were both covered in blood. For Castillo, that evening has left a scar on his mind he will never forget.

“It’s definitely a reality check that stuff like this happens every day and you don’t really think about it,” Castillo said. “Imagine if I was taking my dog out for a walk and she had to go use the restroom really quick and I was out there when this happened. I mean, anything could happen.”