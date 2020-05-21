SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – “I didn’t hear anybody flying down. I didn’t hear anybody going out. I just heard ‘bow bow bow bow bow,’ that was it,” said Frances Caddell DeLoney.

She lives in a home near N.E. 23rd and Douglas.

DeLoney is describing the sounds she heard early Thursday.

“My God, it was just scary, the noise by itself was scary,” she said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office tells KFOR two men died as a result of that gunfire.

The gruesome scene was discovered around 7 a.m. when a neighbor walked outside and saw the passenger door open of a car in a driveway nearby.

The window was shattered.

When they looked inside, investigators say the neighbor saw 30-year old Madison Carte dead in the driver’s seat.

Just feet away, 27-year old Dominique Knight was found shot to death on the front lawn.

30-year old Madison Carter

27-year old Dominique Knight

“The other one apparently following the shooting attempted to get out, actually he did get out of the vehicle, and was attempting to go into the house but did not make it,” said public information officer Mark Myers with the OCSO.

Officials lined the streets during the early morning hours as investigators tried to piece together what happened.

Those who live in the neighborhood are now on edge.

“Makes you want to go in the house and lock it up,” said neighbor Berdenia Russell.

One of the victim’s cousins – devastated.

Two families trying to cope with the loss of loved ones.

“He’s a good father, he’s a good person and no person deserves this,” said Dydrell Post. “Right now, I can’t even think, I just need to get out of here cause I sit here and it brings memories back.”

Currently, there are no suspects at this time, but police have released images of two cars recorded in the area around the time of the crime. Officers would like to speak with whoever was in the cars and find out if they have any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call (405) 869-2501.