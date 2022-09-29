PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into the death of a 35-year-old man that happened early Thursday morning after he was shot and killed at a party.

Lincoln County deputies were called to the scene by the alleged shooter and a witness at 12:07 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies requested that OSBI investigate as well.

Based on the initial OSBI investigation, Special Agents said there was a party at the residence where the alleged shooter lives.

The man who lives at the home got into an altercation with another man, according to the OSBI.

The alleged shooter then went to his bedroom and the other man followed him.

That’s where agents said the victim was shot and killed.



The house where a deadly shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Prague. KFOR Photos.

A neighbor, Jenna Shackelford said she stepped outside and noticed lots of lights coming from the house across from hers.

“There was a man standing out there yelling about how they were, you know, good friends and why did this happen? Why did he do that? And said he just had a birthday? It was very sad and kind of a shock to know that it’s happening right across the street. I had not met the people. They had just moved in maybe a month ago,” explained Shackelford.

Shackelford has only lived in her home for about a year and half, but said it has only ever been a quiet neighborhood.

“We’ve not had any problems with any thieving or people being, you know, creeping around when they shouldn’t be or anything like that. So, I mean, I was very shocked,” stated Shackelford.

Shackelford, along with other neighbors who declined to go on camera, said they never heard a gunshot.

Some neighbors told KFOR they urge the OSBI to look into why no one nearby was able to hear the shooting.

Another neighbor who declined to go on camera and requested anonymity told KFOR she believes the alleged shooter and victim were roommates.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody and held in the Lincoln County Jail investigative detention, but OSBI said he has since been released and currently doesn’t face any charges.

Neighbors said they’re now concerned for their children following his release.

News 4 knocked on the door where the incident occurred, but no one was home.

A truck full of people pulled in minutes later, and KFOR knocked on the door again once they went inside the home.

Again, no one answered.

There were individuals parked in the driveway in the same truck.

News 4 attempted to ask those individuals for comment, but a woman in the driver seat mouthed the word ‘no’ and waved a crew away.

A woman then called KFOR’s newsroom to say the shooting was in self defense, but declined to go on camera.

OSBI has not confirmed whether it was self defense or not.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to OSBI.

The final decision on whether or not the alleged shooter will face charges is up to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, said OSBI.