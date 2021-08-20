Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still investigating a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City that claimed the life of one man.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were called to a report of gunshots being heard in the 7000 block of W. Britton Rd.

“I was asking my son what he wants from the store and everything and we was about to walk to the store and I was talking to the neighbors like, ‘I can’t wait to get out of here because it’s always nonsense. We can’t have no peace.’ And as soon as I said that, we heard gunshots,” said Ebony Brown, who lives nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

“It was loud and then it started getting quieter, like it was a cowardly m***** f***** shooting at people and running away,” said Brown. “So we walked to the store and my son had to see a dead body for the third time over here.”

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that the victim and 60-year-old Christopher Nash were involved in an altercation that escalated.

“The only thing I was told there was some sort of verbal argument, an altercation,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Nash was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Currently, the case is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Meanwhile, Brown says she is thinking about moving.

“Do not move over here unless you have a death wish. That’s what I would say. This is not a safe place to live. This is where you go to die. And if you don’t believe me, ask around. You don’t have to take it from me. Take it from the block,” she said.