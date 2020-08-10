Neighbors on edge after shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified a man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

“I’m just like dang! What’s going on with all of them lights!” said Frank Earl Parker III, who lives nearby.

Neighbors are now on edge after waking up to a flood of police cars late Friday.

“That’s too close to my home, too close to my home. I’ve been having my babies over here … no, no, ma’am,” said Parker.

Oklahoma City police say Tybreko Davis was shot and killed at the Raindance Apartments, located near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

He died on his 22nd birthday.

“My best friend’s birthday is coming up so that just makes me want to hug her and love on her because you never know,” said Keisha Street, who lives nearby.

Police tell KFOR it started as some sort of party, but an altercation spilled out into the courtyard and that’s when Davis was shot.

“I don’t know how many people, if any, actually witnessed the shooting but there were a number of people at a party,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

This is the second death near this same complex in just two months.

Back in June, investigators found the body of 15-year-old Xzavion Delton in a ravine nearby.

“That’s so sad. Another life taken at a young age. That’s heartbreaking,” said Street.

Neighbors are now reflecting on their own safety.

“I just re-signed my lease here! Is it safe?” said Street.

“For real, that’s scary, cause I got a 16 fixing to be 17-year-old daughter and 11-year-old daughter and no, that would really hurt me,” said Parker.

Davis’ family is left grieving the loss of a loved one.

“That’s sad on that situation for that baby getting killed. That’s sad. Nobody deserves to die, no one,” said Parker.

Police have not made any arrests in this case and are searching for a suspect.

If you know anything, called the Homicide Tipline at (405) 297-1200.

