OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Neighbors are reacting to a gruesome discovery inside a southeast Oklahoma City home.

“Honestly, when I first looked down the street, I thought somebody went in a high-speed chase,” said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. “This is a quiet and fun-going neighborhood.”

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of S.E. 50th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Carina Romero in front of the home.

Carina Romero Credit: Oklahoma County Jail

Investigators say she had blood on her and was holding a 2-year-old child. Romero told officers that someone had killed another child inside the home.

At this point, Romero took the 2-year-old into the home, closed the door, and refused to allow officers to come inside the house.

“She simply went back into the house and refused to come out to make sure the younger child was OK and that nothing else was happening, and their officers did force entry into the residence,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Due to the circumstances, officers forced entry into the home and got the 2-year-old out safely.

Sadly, police found the 7-year-old boy deceased in the home.

“Honestly, it just hurts because it’s a kid,” said the anonymous neighbor. “He couldn’t defend himself.”

According to a 911 call, a neighbor told police Romero stated her husband killed her son.

Romero was taken into custody on a complaint of the murder of a child.

“It’s sad anytime someone is murdered like this, but it does shock the conscience when you’re talking about a child being stabbed to death, a death in this manner,” said Knight.

Officers say the investigation is in its early stages, so they are still trying to determine exactly what led up to the crime.

“I hope the boy rest in peace and hope he gets justice for his name because I don’t think he deserved the way he went out,” a neighbor said.