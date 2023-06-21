OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One woman has died after a fire at her home in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning.

“I’m going to miss her dearly,” said Korey Patterson who lives nearby. “Everybody knew her.”

The fire started in a single-story duplex around 4 a.m. on Southwest Binkley Street.

Tiffaney Austin, who lives on the other side of the duplex, said the smoke woke her up.

“I thought that I was going to lose my life,” said Austin. “Just like these popping noises were going on.”

Austin called 911 and fire crews rushed to the scene.

“They did locate an adult female victim in the back of the home. She was lying on the ground. We pulled her out. We performed CPR, some lifesaving efforts,” said Capt. Scott Douglas, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The woman was rushed to Baptist Hospital, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead.

“She had some smoke inhalation and or around her mouth and around her nose,” said Capt. Douglas. “It looked like she did take in a lot of smoke.”

According to Douglas, the fire started in the kitchen. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The total damage is estimated to be $5,500, according to OKCFD.