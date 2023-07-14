NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Neighbors in Norman were on pins and needles when police shut down the area of Robinson and Porter and brought in a bomb robot to check out a suspicious device

“They brought out the canines, next thing I knew bomb squad, then robot and everything was out there,” said Joe Richardson, a resident.

Officers showed quickly to the scene closing off the entire road to traffic. Richardson lives nearby and was alarmed when he walked outside.

“Should I go back or should I just stay here,” expressed Richardson.

“We wanted to evacuate the buildings and make sure everybody’s okay and make sure the threat is handled,” said Corey Doggett, Lieutenant for Cleveland County.

And that concern may have been founded.

Norman police confirmed the device had a number of components that could be dangerous in nature. They rendered the device safe and removed it from the area for further investigation.

Richardson could breathe a sigh of relief once the situation was over.

While the ‘all clear’ was given, police do have a suspect, but aren’t releasing that information at this time.