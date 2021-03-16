Neighbors react to human remains discovery near their homes in rural Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) –Shawnee police are investigating the discovery of human bones in a rural Shawnee area Tuesday after a man walking in a wooded area spotted them.

“We can confirm it’s human bones,” said Cpl. Vivian Lozano with the Shawnee Police Department.

It’s a mystery in a rural Shawnee area. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, who was called in to assist, and Shawnee police are awaiting more information from the medical examiner after the grisly discovery. Neighbors said it’s an odd incident, but nothing they’re not used to seeing.

“Things go on out here,” said Patsy Childers, a neighbor who lives next to where the bones were found, “I’m sorry to say.”

“It’s kind of scary,” said Cynthia McElfresh, a neighbor who lives next to where the bones were found. “I wouldn’t ever let my daughter when she was younger – we’ve been here 30 years – I wouldn’t let her go to the mailbox by herself.”

A KFOR viewer shared a photo of authorities at the scene where human remains were found.

The quiet wooded area just south of the intersection of Independence Street and Brangus Road turned into a crime scene Monday. The street was lined with law enforcement.

“When the police got here, we just thought that it was a speedy car or something like that,” Childers said.

Childers lives just down the street. She said she soon realized it wasn’t a typical investigation.

“Wound up with about 25 police cars and a fifth wheel and people coming and going,” Childers said. “We knew that it was something bad.”

Officials though are forced to stay tight-lipped on the investigation at the time. Details of the situation are unclear.

“That is very scary,” McElfresh said.

McElfresh also lives near the discovery. She said her husband made a chilling find of his own while mowing their land.

“He ran across a backpack,” McElfresh said. “It had a big dress in it, it had been there a long time, just in the middle of a field.”

Law enforcement said they are waiting on the medical examiner’s report and they will proceed from there.