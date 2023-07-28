OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The land near Northeast 50th and Lincoln in Oklahoma City could become a nature preserve by 2027 according to an announcement from the Kirkpatrick Foundation. It was a planned site for a new Oklahoma County jail.

The Foundation says they plan on calling the area Red Ridge, a nod to the art museum once located in the property’s original Mediterranean-style house. The team plans to form a new nonprofit to manage, preserve, and program Red Ridge.

Overhead view of the proposed location from the 4 Sight Camera. {KFOR}

“We didn’t want a jail,” said George Ables who has lived next door to Red Ridge for decades. “Typical Oklahoma City, putting stuff where nobody wants it.”

Ables’ sentiment was repeated by nearly every neighbor who lived next to the proposed project.

The Kirkpatrick Family Fund announced that the foundation won a bid for the land which is owned by the Oklahoma Land Commission. Records show that they won with the minimum required bid of $11,085,000.

“Having those pockets of green like that and one that is that big is really important,” said Executive Director of the Oklahoma City Zoo Dwight Lawson.

Lawson was one of many who informed those who were interested in the land on the Oklahoma Capitol Corridor.

The final vote will be up to the Oklahoma Land Commission at a meeting on August 10th if the buy is accepted. For years the city has attempted to sell the area as a potential retail/living center.

Maps from offers for 50th & Lincoln. {OK Land Commission} Maps from offers for 50th & Lincoln. {OK Land Commission} Maps from offers for 50th & Lincoln. {OK Land Commission}

“I would definitely tell them to accept this,” said Lawson. “I’d say absolutely. And I would say that it’s not just a nature preserve, there are historical buildings and possibilities for art. For the nature piece that certainly speaks to us. To have a friend and potential partner down the street, it’s really exciting.”

“It would be horrendous if a jail was put up back there,” said Lawrence Hultberg who, along with Lilly Garrison has voiced their opposition to the jail idea before. “What’s a better use of this piece of property in the middle of the city than a wonderful park? I mean, that’s just awesome.”

Surrounding the land are creeks and waterways. {KFOR}

“It’s like having a little mini Golden Gate Park,” said Garrison. Their backyard backs into the land that could be a part of the project. “We have wildlife everywhere near this neighborhood. I think the jail should be on its own land so that it could be self-sufficient, it could have community gardens, there are so many possibilities. Leave this area for the animals.”

The Kirkpatrick website lists that it could be more than a nature preserve. It states that they aim for a study center, a library, outdoor classrooms, a sculpture park, and community gardens.

“Kirkpatrick Philanthropies’ vision is to create an urban study center and nature preserve for the people of Oklahoma City,” said Christian Keesee, president of Kirkpatrick Family Fund. “Our organizations have decades of experience with conservation, historic preservation, arts education, and supporting the wellbeing of animals. We believe this is a perfect fit for our philanthropy.”

“I was very concerned that the jail would be there,” said Dusty Peck who also has lived next to the land for years. “They let people out of the jail in the middle of the night and then you’re going to have people walking through. We have no crime in this neighborhood and I fear that could change if a jail was there. It’s really cool that they are saving the property so that it’s not going to be a jail or even some major construction property with townhomes and with businesses.”

The land includes the historic R.J. Edwards home which has been there for over 100 years. Kirkpatrick says they plan on transforming the landscape there, possibly renovating the home. They’ve had similar projects including the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, Mollie Spencer Farm, and properties improved by the Historic Green Mo7untain Falls Foundation.

“I feel like it’s really good for the environment, I’m all for it,” said Jayvion Frazier who lives near the Red Ridge. “It would help with preserving nature and everyone getting a chance to learn about some things that we could do to help the earth.”

Kirkpatrick’s plans include the opening of Phase One happening in either 2026 or 2027.

The approval could come on August 10th at 2 p.m. in the Governor’s Large Conference Room at the State Capitol.

