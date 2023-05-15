OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A glaring problem at the corner of Britton Road and the Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City has been keeping neighbors who live close by up at night.

Homeowners at the Nantucket Community reached out to News4. They said the Sandlot baseball field behind the complex has been leaving the bright lights on throughout the night and it has affected their sleep.

Ken Rother has been living in his condo for 17 years and said the baseball fields have never been a problem before, until recently.

“It’s been going on a year now,” said Rother.

He said he has called five times in the last few weeks to ask to have the lights turned off but has only gotten a voicemail.

“I don’t know what else to do,” said Rother.

KFOR called the Putnam City Athletic Association, which runs the ball fields, and asked why the lights have been left on more frequently lately.

“We have them set on a timer and we had an issue with the timer,” said one member of the PCAA.

Another PCAA board member, who did not want his name mentioned, confirmed they do use a timer on an app to remotely turn the lights off at 10 p.m. every night.

He said bad weather can cause the app to glitch and claimed the lights were left on only twice in the past two months.

However, video we received showed the lights on more than once in the past week.

“It’s 4 a.m. in the morning and the lights are still on,” said Rother, in video he shared with News 4.

He also shared pictures from 5 a.m. on Saturday morning and one from 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Monday, May 8. Image courtesy Ken Rother. Friday, May 12. Image courtesy Ken Rother. 5 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Image courtesy Ken Rother. 4 a.m. Monday, May 15. Image courtesy Ken Rother.

The PCAA board member we spoke to said he “believed” the glitch had been fixed and said sometimes people can reset the lights to stay on manually, then forget to turn them off when they leave. He said he would remind volunteers and people renting the fields to turn the lights off when they leave, which will help to remedy the problem.