OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police said they got a call just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They said it was a woman claiming she shot her husband she was hoping he would die.

The call took police to South May Avenue and Southwest 41st Street.

“Whenever they got to the scene, they ended up locating the female suspect in a vehicle with a couple of dogs,” said Capt. Ben Weir with OKCPD.

Her husband, drove himself to the local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder but is expected to survive.

Neighbors explained they weren’t sure if the couple lived in the area or not, but it was a chaotic scene.

“I seen two police officers SUVs going down the street, and then I got up and I looked out the door and then I saw an ambulance, a fire truck,” explained Teresa Bryson.

Bryon said she’s lived on 41st Street for over 20 years, so the news of a woman shooting her husband was no surprise for Bryson.

“Nothing is normal in this neighborhood, I’ve seen it all,” said Bryson.

She said incidents like this one are nothing new for their neighborhood.

“It seems to me like it’s normal things have been going on here for the last 20 years, so it’s nothing new to me in this neighborhood,” stated Bryson.

Bryson also said she hopes things will turn around for the neighborhood that’s been her home for decades.

“They just need to clean up this neighborhood, hopefully the guy will be okay,” added Bryson.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.