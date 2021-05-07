Neighbors shocked after one teen killed, two more injured in Del City drive-by shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A teenage boy was killed and two other teens were shot in a midday drive-by shooting in Del City Friday afternoon.

Neighbors said they heard about a dozen gunshots at 2:30 p.m. and ran outside to hear people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old boy dead in the driveway of the home.

The two others – a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old – were rushed to OU Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

“My heart hurts for their mother and their family,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. Not knowing who did the shooting or what sparked it, she feared being targeted next. “We never had any issues like this over here in this neighborhood. It’s terrifying having a 19 year old and having a 9 year old.”

The scene of a shooting in Del City in which one teen was killed and two teens were injured.

Family members took to the streets distraught.

Their next-door neighbor also took the news hard, saying he was there in his front yard moments before it happened.

“They just drive by and just shoot up what they see. They just choose not to do it while me and him was outside. They waited ‘til we left,” said Emanuel Jackson. “Children is what they are man. They don’t know nothing about all this street stuff like this.”

But even those who didn’t know them well said they were nothing but good kids.

“They never, since I’ve been here for four years, they never had any trouble,” said one neighbor. “I never had any trouble from them, they’re so respectful. They wave at you when you drive by. They’re just real respectful children, that’s why I’m just so shocked and hurt that somebody can do that to them.”

Del City police said they have not made any arrests yet.