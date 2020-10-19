Neighbors shocked by deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to the area of Council Rd. and Melrose after receiving reports of gunshots being heard nearby.

“I woke up about 2:30. I heard 5 shots,” said Bruce Forgason, who lives nearby.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim’s body in the driveway of a home.

“It’s not moving, and I got closer and I noticed that that’s him and it looked like he was shot in the chest,” said Forgason.

Forgason says he was there for the last seconds of his neighbor’s life.

“He said a couple words and at that time, police pulled up and he died,” he said. “He was a real good person, really.”

Police found multiple shell casings on the scene.

“Officers secured the area, located several witnesses and also video of the incident which captures the suspect vehicle leaving so we have a very, very limited suspect description, but we do have a vehicle description at this time,” said Lt. Douglas Grady, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“I hope they find whoever shot him,” said Forgason.

If you have any information about the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

