Netflix releases ‘Tiger King’ trailer on the life and crimes of Joe Exotic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s self-proclaimed ‘Tiger King’, who is doing federal time for two murder-for-hire plots and a slew of wildlife charges, is now the subject of a Netflix true-crime documentary series.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire two different people at different times to kill one of his most outspoken critics, animal activist Carole Baskin.

He was convicted of those crimes, as well as more than a dozen wildlife charges, including killing five lions, in September.

Maldonado-Passage was the owner of Greater Wynnewood Animal Park, a tiger sanctuary in Wynnewood, which is located in Garvin County.

The story of Maldonado-Passage’s life and crimes comes to Netflix on March 20.