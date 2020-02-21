Netflix releasing docuseries on self-proclaimed ‘Tiger King’ who tried to have animal activist killed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The self-proclaimed ‘Tiger King’, who is doing federal time for two murder-for-hire plots and a slew of wildlife charges, is now the subject of a Netflix true-crime documentary series.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire two different people at different times to kill one of his most outspoken critics, animal activist Carole Baskin.

He was convicted of those crimes, as well as more than a dozen wildlife charges, including killing five lions, in September.

The story of Maldonado-Passage’s life and crimes comes to Netflix on March 20.

Netflix announced the docuseries on its Twitter page on Feb. 18:

From the executive producer of FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened comes #TigerKing, a new docuseries about Joe Exotic — a gun-toting polygamist who presides over an Oklahoma animal park — and the murder-for-hire plot that led to his arrest pic.twitter.com/QKGMMz822z — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 18, 2020

Maldonado-Passage was the owner of Greater Wynnewood Animal Park, a tiger sanctuary in Wynnewood, which is located in Garvin County.