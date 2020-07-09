Never forgotten: Cross-country motorcycle ride honoring fallen soldiers to stop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A more than 20-day motorcycle ride that honors families of fallen soldiers across the U.S. will make a stop during its touching journey in Oklahoma City later this month.

The 11th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride will kick off July 12 and finish on August 2.

During the 22-day journey, riders escort the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame from Eugene, Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

They ride 4,000 miles to honor and pay tribute to America’s fallen service members while traveling through 15 different states, including Oklahoma.

As the ride procession and Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame makes its way across the United States, it makes scheduled stops at the homes of ‘Gold Star’ families. These scheduled stops are referred to as Fallen Soldier Home Visits. At each visit, a ‘Memorial Plaque of Distinguished Service’ is given to each family to recognize their service member’s sacrifice.

The visit is 60 minutes long and is all about the family being reminded they are loved and their fallen soldier will never be forgotten.

In all, this summer’s tribute ride procession and the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame will be making a total of 67 Fallen Soldier Home Visits prior to the close of the ride on August 2.

The ride is expected to visit the Oklahoma City community on Sunday, July 19.

They will honor five Oklahoma City-area fallen service members.

