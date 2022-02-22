OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt joined Transportation Secretary Tim Gantz Tuesday to help unveil a new program Tuesday aimed at improving highway infrastructure needs across the state while making travel easier for Oklahomans.

“Part of our method of showing Oklahomans we’re open for business is investing in infrastructure. [This] is an exciting announcement for the state,” said Stitt.

The $5 billion, 15-year-long ACCESS Oklahoma plan is a collaboration between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Department of Transportation. The program will be fully funded through the use of bonds and maintained through toll revenue.

Oklahoma highway traffic.

Current plans will allow for the development of three new turnpikes serving the south metro area, including plans for a turnpike along Highway 152 to I-44 just south of the Will Rogers World Airport, another planned turnpike running from I-44 through the Moore and Norman area to east of I-35, and a third extension that will run from the current Kickapoo Turnpike on the east side of the Metro close to Purcell.

Plans are also in the works to widen the Turner and Kilpatrick Turnpikes, while adding more ramps along the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Northwest Oklahoma City, an effort officials say will serve communities well and give them opportunities to grow.

Officials said Tuesday that Oklahomans will also eventually experience other, added benefits as a result of the plan, including shortened communities and less congestion between the state’s biggest metro areas.

“The investment we’re about to make, I don’t know that there’s another highway like this that will connect to communities like Oklahoma City and Tulsa anywhere in the country,” added Secretary Tim Gantz.