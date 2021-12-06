New activity center opening at Millwood Public Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community members are invited to celebrate the grand opening of a new activity center in Oklahoma City.

Millwood Public Schools will be opening the doors to the new Millwood Activity Center at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

“It is exciting to see the project near completion,” said Millwood Superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods. “We are proud to have the opportunity to show the community how Millwood continues to grow with the help of their support.”

Organizers say the activity center was built in order to provide a storm shelter on campus for students and staff.

The center can hold up to 1,100 people as a storm shelter, which would protect 90% of Millwood’s population.

The Millwood Activity Center is one of the recent additions to the campus as a result of a 2017 bond.