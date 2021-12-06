New activity center opening at Millwood Public Schools

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Millwood High School

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community members are invited to celebrate the grand opening of a new activity center in Oklahoma City.

Millwood Public Schools will be opening the doors to the new Millwood Activity Center at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

“It is exciting to see the project near completion,” said Millwood Superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods. “We are proud to have the opportunity to show the community how Millwood continues to grow with the help of their support.”

Organizers say the activity center was built in order to provide a storm shelter on campus for students and staff.

The center can hold up to 1,100 people as a storm shelter, which would protect 90% of Millwood’s population.

The Millwood Activity Center is one of the recent additions to the campus as a result of a 2017 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter