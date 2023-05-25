OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — At a luncheon hosted by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame the 2023 honorees were announced.
The 96th class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame includes:
Dwight Adams, Edmond, creator of the National DNA Database System
John A. “Rocky” Barrett, Jr., Shawnee, Chairman of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation
Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., Pond Creek, rheumatologist and leading autoimmune researcher
Bill Lance, Sulphur, Secretary of State of The Chickasaw Nation
J Mays, Maysville, celebrated automobile designer;
Madeline Manning Mims, Tulsa, Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to break two minutes in the 800 meter
Barry Pollard, M.D., Waukomis, neurosurgeon and cattleman
Mary Golda Ross, Park Hill, (posthumously) the first Native American female aerospace engineer
“Our state’s highest honor goes deservedly to these Oklahomans who apply their talents and intellect to reach for more,” said Shannon L. Rich, president & CEO of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. “Each Honoree is an inspiring ambassador of the pioneer spirit we so admire and need today.”