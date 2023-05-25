OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — At a luncheon hosted by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame the 2023 honorees were announced.

The 96th class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame includes:

Dwight Adams, Edmond, creator of the National DNA Database System

John A. “Rocky” Barrett, Jr., Shawnee, Chairman of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., Pond Creek, rheumatologist and leading autoimmune researcher

Bill Lance, Sulphur, Secretary of State of The Chickasaw Nation

J Mays, Maysville, celebrated automobile designer;

Madeline Manning Mims, Tulsa, Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to break two minutes in the 800 meter

Barry Pollard, M.D., Waukomis, neurosurgeon and cattleman

Mary Golda Ross, Park Hill, (posthumously) the first Native American female aerospace engineer

Oklahoma Hall of Fame 2023 Honorees. Judith James, Bill Lance, Madeline Manning Mims, J Mays, Maysville, John A. Barrett, Mary Golda Ross, Park Hill, Barry Pollard, Dwight Adams. Images OHOF

“Our state’s highest honor goes deservedly to these Oklahomans who apply their talents and intellect to reach for more,” said Shannon L. Rich, president & CEO of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. “Each Honoree is an inspiring ambassador of the pioneer spirit we so admire and need today.”