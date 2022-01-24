New allegations surface against Oklahoma nursing home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A second person has come forward with allegations against a metro nursing home Saturday, making claims about a lack of care for patients and issues with facilities.

KFOR reached out to Tuscany Village Nursing Home earlier in the week asking for a statement and sent them questions. They said they have no comment regarding the allegations, situation, or thousands of dollars in fines they’ve received.

“It was horrible,” said Lovey Hardman.

Hardman is upset with the lack of care given to her friend that lived in the Tuscany Village Nursing Home.

“It makes me so mad that they didn’t take care of her,” she said.

Hardman said her friend Christa, who she’d known for four to five years, had been living at the home and was on dialysis. She said Christa, who was in her 50’s, died there just recently.

“I just hope the families have people there that know, if they think that there is something wrong there, listen to your gut,” Hardman said.

A previous story done by KFOR just over a week ago involved a woman named Susie Knight. She said her 90-year-old mom Opal has lived there for two years with dementia.

According to Knight, there were problems with the facilities due to dripping faucets, dirty floors and rooms, and caved in ceilings. Knight was also upset with the lack of care given to her mom. She said when she visits her, she’s usually soiled herself and been like that for hours.

“It just keeps me frustrated,” Knight said.

According to Hardman, it wasn’t much different for her friend Christa. She said at one point, she wasn’t picked up from a doctor’s appointment. Another time, Hardman claims Christa was left outside the facility for 45 minutes. Christa also had issues with soiling herself allegedly without being cleaned up after.

“It was all messy and I couldn’t believe it,” Hardman said.

KFOR also received a state survey document from last year.

The document showed Tuscany Village Nursing Home was found to be “not in substantial compliance with Medicare and Medicaid services.” They were dealing with multiple violations.

The facility at the time was facing termination of their Medicare and Medicaid provider agreement, which isn’t all that common. They eventually got within compliance, but not before fines of more than $35,000 were issued. The full report can be read below.

KFOR asked the state department of health about the situation, and they sent us the following statement:

“CMS is the regulatory authority for all Medicare/Medicaid Nursing Homes. Each facility is surveyed based on the minimal standards, in order to establish compliance with requirements. Each facility is reviewed based on their own individual performance and compliance with the regulations. Facilities are not compared against one another, but instead compared against the standards they must meet. Our role as the regulator is to monitor for compliance. If a facility is found not to be in compliance, our job is then to give that facility the opportunity to come into compliance, as soon as possible. Not being in compliance with CMS standards has occurred in some facilities. However, compliance is the expectation.”

“My mom is 73 and I refuse to put her in a nursing home,” Hardman said.

Again, KFOR reached out to the nursing home, and they said they had no comment.