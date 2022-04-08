OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a brand new experience for the community to enjoy and it’s called BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise!

The first time event features endangered animal statues made up of almost two million toy bricks. Some of them include a Giraffe, African Lion, Rhino and Dolphin.

The goal of the exhibit is to connect the public with many of the world’s endangered species while cultivating respect for conservation and biodiversity.

OKC Zoo to host new event featuring toy brick animals (Photo: OKC Zoo)

The exhibit will be located in the OKC Zoo’s butterfly garden and opens to the public Saturday, May 7 and runs through Sunday, October 30.

Single entry tickets to BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise are $5 per person ages 3 and older. ZOOfriends members are $4 per person ages 3 and older.

More information about the one-of-a-kind exhibit can be found on the OKC Zoo website.