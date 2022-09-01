SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – A longtime manufacturer of automobilia decor is opening its first retail shop in a former Model T assembly plant and dealership on Route 66.

Gasoline Alley Classics will host a grand opening at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The business, located at 24 N. Main St. in Sapulpa, is also part of Travel Oklahoma’s Route 66 Passport program.

“I’ve always wanted to be on Route 66,” said Michael Jones, a car enthusiast since high school. “We’ve traveled Route 66 in both directions in our classic cars. I have not seen anything like this in terms of game room, garage, and man cave décor or high-end collectibles on Route 66.”

Jones started his career when he made a pair of street rod strollers for his infant sons in 1994. When the strollers were featured in Street Rodder magazine, he launched Gasoline Alley Classics.

In 2015, Jones and his family bought the 1917 Sapulpa Motor Co. Ford Model T assembly plant and dealership. Since then, he has worked on its restoration.

The retail shop will open to the public on the same day as Sapulpa’s Route 66 Blowout Car Show and Festival.