New barbecue restaurant to open in Chisholm Creek

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new restaurant will be opening its doors in Chisholm Creek next week in Oklahoma City.

Bandee’s Barbecue, located at 13230 Pawnee Dr., will open to the public on Aug. 2.

Organizers say Bandee’s will offer guests world-class barbecue with a Tex-Mex flair and around-the-clock live music from local musicians.

Above the restaurant will be an open-air venue and bar featuring its own specialty menu.

“We’re excited to bring a new barbecue concept to the quickly-growing Oklahoma City Area,” said Aaron Soward, Co-Owner of Provision Concepts. “We believe that food should be paired with music and every dish should be as special as the people it’s shared with. That’s the experience Bandee’s will offer every guest.”