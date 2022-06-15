OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a wild morning for rescue crews and onlookers in downtown Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday morning, authorities say 33-year-old Maison Des Champs climbed nearly 800 feet to the top of the Devon Tower.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a 911 call about a “subject climbing up the side of the building.”

When officers arrived on the scene minutes later, they began putting safety measures in place.

Authorities say they worked to close down nearby streets, and had officers in place to get him to safety.

Officials say Oklahoma City firefighters weren’t able to reach Des Champs with their ladder because it only extends up to 100 feet. By the time they arrived, Des Champs had already reached the building’s tenth story.

When Des Champs reached the top, he was taken into custody.

He was ultimately arrested on a trespassing complaint.